UN Special Adviser calls for inclusion of women in Hybrid Court

The UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide says South Sudan must ensure the 35 per cent women representation threshold is reflected in the soon-to-be established Hybrid Court.

This is as indicated in the revitalized peace agreement.

Alice Wairimu Nderitu welcomed the news on South Sudan’s approval to set up transitional justice mechanisms, including the Hybrid Court.

“The decision is an important initial step towards justice and accountability for those who suffered brutal crimes, including heinous acts of sexual and gender-based violence during the conflict in South Sudan,” she stated.

Ms. Nderitu echoed experts view that creating laws and a political system in which women can participate at all levels guarantees respect for the safety, rights and priorities of men and women.

Last Friday, the Council of Minister in Juba endorsed a plan by the Ministry of Justice to establish institutions for peace and reconciliation spelt out in chapter five of the peace deal.

They include Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and the Compensation and Reparation commissions.

The hybrid court, in particular, aims at holding war criminals accountable in the conflict which has killed nearly 400,000 people and forced 4 million South Sudanese to flee their homes.

The special court will investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of committing crimes since the conflict began in December 2013.

The Hybrid Court will also administer crimes related to genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious crimes, including gender-based crimes and sexual violence.

It will be supervised by the African Union in collaboration with the government of South Sudan.

The Special Advisor commended the move by the government of South Sudan as positive progress in the implementation of the 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (RARCSS) and called for swift and concrete action to operationalize the Court

Ms. Nderitu urged the government and the African Union to also work with other initiatives that promote accountability, including the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan.

The commission was mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to collect and preserve evidence and clarify responsibility for alleged gross violations and abuses of human rights in South Sudan.

It has so far reported on the nature of the circle of violence in the country, including the embezzlement of millions of dollars by the elites participating in the war.

