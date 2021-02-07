Editor’s note: Apology for incorrect photo published

Eye Radio apologizes for the incorrect photo accompanying the news story titled: “Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills.”

On Friday, 5 February 2021, Eye Radio used a photo of the Royal Palace hotel, suggesting that it was one of the hotels in Juba that kicked out peace delegates over unpaid accommodation bills. We were wrong. We confused it for Royal Hotel. We apologize for the error.

Eye Radio issued a correction and removed the Royal Palace hotel’s photo from our website and social media accounts as soon as we realized the mistake.

According to the management of the Royal Palace hotel, the hotel had no peace delegates for a very long time, and none of the management team attended the said meeting.

We take great pains to ensure that what we publish is true, but attaching the Royal Palace hotel’s image instead of Royal hotel without the consent of Royal Palace hotel’s management was a needless mistake that Eye Radio deeply regrets.

We understand the detrimental impact this error had on the hotel’s business and guests, and we sincerely apologize to them.

