Public Health Emergency Operations Centre undergo expansion at JIA

A port health facility is being expanded at the Juba International Airport to mitigate the risk of cross-border disease spread and minimize the risk of travel, trade and public health security.

The facility is being supported by the Government of Japan, the World Health Organization, and the African Development Bank.

South Sudan’s Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei Yol said the port health facility will help the country’s capacity to detect, assess, report and respond promptly and effectively to public health risks.

“By putting our collective efforts into a PHEOC project, the Ministry of Health will be better placed to respond promptly and effectively to public health risks and public health emergencies of international concern”, said Elizabeth Achuei.

She also described it as an important infrastructure that will help address South Sudan’s recurrent epidemic and other public health and humanitarian emergencies.

The over $162,000 Public Health Emergency Operations Centre will comprise of infrastructure, furniture and equipment.

It will be a hub that brings together –under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health –all relevant experts, groups and stakeholders involved in health preparedness and response.

WHO said this will greatly improve multi-agency coordination and improves operations efficiency through information sharing and joint decision-making.

It, however, argued that the ability of the facility to effectively function depends on appropriate design and infrastructure.

This also includes; staffing and command structure, plans and procedures developed prior to the event.

“Having the right infrastructure in place is important. It is equally important to have the right health policy and programmes, so that we can better plan, prepare and respond to address everyone’s health,” Dr Olushayo Olu, the WHO Representative for South Sudan said in a statement.

The establishment of the Port Health facility at the Juba International Airport is described as a significant milestone towards South Sudan meeting its obligation under the International Health Regulations of 2005.

The purpose of the regulations is to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways which avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade

South Sudan believes the facility at the Juba International Airport will enhance its preparedness and response capacity to address these health challenges.

