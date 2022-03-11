70% of South Sudanese to struggle putting food on their tables this year, warns WFP

The World Food Programme has warned that more than 70 percent of South Sudanese will struggle to put food on the their tables this year as the country struggles with unprecedented levels of food insecurity.

This, it said is the result of internal conflict, climate shocks, Covid-19 and the rising costs of living in the country.

In a press release seen by Eye Radio, WFP warned that while the global attention is on Ukraine, a hidden hunger emergency is overwhelming South Sudan with about 8.3 million people in the country in need of food assistance.

It said refugees will also face extreme hunger in the coming months as food supply becomes scarce and provisions are depleted.

The statement added that tens of thousands are already facing severe hunger following successive and continuous shocks and they could starve without food assistance.

“The extent and depth of this crisis are unsettling. We’re seeing people across the country have exhausted all their available options to make ends meet and now they are left with nothing,” said the Deputy Country Director of the World Food Programme in South Sudan Adeyinka Badejo.

According to WFP, Communities living in Jonglei, Lakes, Unity, and Warrap state are said to be at a high risk of starvation

Badejo when on to say, ” WFP is working tirelessly not only to cater for these immediate needs but also to support communities to restore their own resilience and be better prepared to face new shocks.

In 2021, the agency said it reached 5.9 million people with food and nutrition assistance, including more than 730,000 people in South Sudan who benefited from livelihoods activities.

