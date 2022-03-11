Cattle keepers start leaving Magwi County, says area Commissioner

13th March 2022
Thousands of heads of cattle were seen leaving Magwi area on Thursday towards Juba/ Photo @ courtesy.

Cattle keepers from the restive region of Jonglei have started leaving Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria state to their home of origin, according to the area commissioner.

“They started the move on 9th of this month, when they started it, I witnessed myself. I have seen many crossed that side and going towards Aru-junction following the main road,” said Magwi County Commissioner Otto David.

In recent weeks, the area witnessed deadly clashes between cattle herders and the host community, displacing thousands of locals there.

Following the incident, the state governor and members of parliament at the national legislature condemned the cattle keepers presence there and demanded that they return to their area.

Earlier on, the Bor Youth Association in Juba announced that the herders had planned to move back to their home area after they received a thousand doses to vaccinate their animals.

According to the association, the cattle were moved to Eastern and Central Equatoria due to fear of an outbreak of East Coast Fever.

Other factors they cited, are the floods and insecurity in Jonglei state.

“So, this the current situation and the communities have a bit of improvement and are trying to go back to their houses,” Otto added.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the greater Equatoria region.

A committee was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

But this didn’t bear fruits.

