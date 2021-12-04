4th December 2021
UNICEF has step up the provision that will tackled JUAba of ts response to people affected by floods in the country.

The statement follows a visit by the Regional Director for the UN Children agency to South Sudan.

Mohamed Malick Fall visited the country and toured some of the states affected by floods.

Fall described the humanitarian situation in Bor as dire and that it required joint efforts of UN agencies, its partners and the government to support the needy people.

Mr. Fall pledges that UNICEF will continue engaging with all other stakeholders, that children’s rights are not forgotten despite the multiple global crises of climate change and covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a huge number of the population that need basic social services in health, water sanitation, or  nutrition and education,” Malick said during a media briefing in Juba on Friday.

“Partners and the state response are extremely limited compared to the level of the demand. We need to step up our work because the situation for most of those children is extremely dire.”

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, nearly the entire population in 27 counties across South Sudan have been affected by floods.

Livelihood and farm lands have been submerged by the devastating floods.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected states accounting for over half of its population affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

