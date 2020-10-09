9th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   9 more diagnosed with Coronavirus

9 more diagnosed with Coronavirus

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

A health professional shows reporters the coronavirus testing tool kits in Juba on Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 9 new cases of coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s cumulative cases to 2,761.

The results were obtained from 492 samples tested at the public health laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, stated that they are currently following up 103 active cases.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 54, as there was no new death registered yesterday.

So far, 2,604 patient has recovered from the coronavirus.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Public Health Laboratory said it has conducted 31,701 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 36 million cases with over 25 million recoveries and over one million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as candidates resume school today.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga 1

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian 2

NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch 3

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium 4

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Kiir to announce reconstitution of parliament ”in coming weeks” 5

Kiir to announce reconstitution of parliament ”in coming weeks”

Published Monday, October 5, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WFP wins Nobel Peace Prize for fight against ‘hunger as a weapon of war’

Published 3 hours ago

Another Tonj clashes leave 10 dead

Published 4 hours ago

9 more diagnosed with Coronavirus

Published 4 hours ago

Uganda not ready to receive more refugees – minister

Published 5 hours ago

Authorities investigate suspected hemorrhagic fever incidences in Raja

Published 6 hours ago

The Babu Lokiri case first hearing resumes Friday

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.