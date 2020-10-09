9 more diagnosed with Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 9 new cases of coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s cumulative cases to 2,761.

The results were obtained from 492 samples tested at the public health laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, stated that they are currently following up 103 active cases.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 54, as there was no new death registered yesterday.

So far, 2,604 patient has recovered from the coronavirus.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Public Health Laboratory said it has conducted 31,701 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 36 million cases with over 25 million recoveries and over one million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as candidates resume school today.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

