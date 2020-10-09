9th October 2020
Featured | News

Another Tonj clashes leave 10 dead

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj in the past | Credit | Marcus Perkins

At least 10 people have been killed in another inter-communal violence in Tonj County, Warrap State.

The fighting was triggered by the alleged killing of a young man in Ngap-Agook on his way back to Luanyjang Payam on Wednesday, according to a local official.

He has been identified as Matoch Dongrin, 25, who himself was allegedly killed as a result of revenge for earlier strife.

The former secretary-general of the defunct Tonj state said the fighting intensified on the second day after armed youth from the two communities of Luanyjang and Thiik engaged in cattle raiding.

“Luanyjang youth took the laws in their own hands; they came to Thiik area, intending to cross over to Ngap-Agook so that they could avenge their dear one that was killed..and also recover their cows by force,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio.

“In that process, 10 people were killed and 36 others wounded on both sides.”

South Sudan has been destroyed by years of political, inter-ethnic, and inter-communal violence coupled with the country’s civil war.

The SSPDF recently postponed a disarmament exercise in Tonj after armed youth fought with the disarmament force.

More than 100 people died in the clashes between the army and the civilians.

9th October 2020

