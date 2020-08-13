13th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   9 S Sudanese refugees allegedly starve to death in Khartoum

9 S Sudanese refugees allegedly starve to death in Khartoum

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

S. Sudanese refugee camp near Khartoum | File photo

Nine South Sudanese refugees have reportedly starved to death at Jebel Aulia Refugee Camp, south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

According to a local chief, two others are in a critical condition due to hunger and lack of medicines.

Jebail Aulia refugee camp is home to over 20,000 refugee that have fled conflicts in South Sudan.

Chief John Ojed revealed that there is acute food shortage and inadequate medical supplies at the camp, due to heavy rains.

“The rain water level reached 40 centimeters. Houses submerged. Toilets collapsed and vulnerable people are not able to move. Some couldn’t come out for three or four days,” Ojed told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Eight people died and the ninth person succumbed to the situation on Tuesday. Others are in critical conditions. They may die soon because there’s nothing to save them.”

The UNCHR in Sudan, which looks after the refugees, is yet to comment on the allegations.

He appealed to humanitarian agencies to help them “humanitarian assistance – food and non-food items”.

Popular Stories
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative 1

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj 2

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba 3

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Water tank kills Juba baby girl 4

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms 5

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

9 S Sudanese refugees allegedly starve to death in Khartoum

Published 1 min ago

UN chief asks leaders to avail opportunities to youth

Published 16 hours ago

Luanyjang red scarf fighting victims ‘suffer’

Published 17 hours ago

Flash floods render families homeless in parts of the country

Published 17 hours ago

Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

Published 20 hours ago

Peace monitoring body probes alleged GBV cases

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.