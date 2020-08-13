9 S Sudanese refugees allegedly starve to death in Khartoum

Nine South Sudanese refugees have reportedly starved to death at Jebel Aulia Refugee Camp, south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

According to a local chief, two others are in a critical condition due to hunger and lack of medicines.

Jebail Aulia refugee camp is home to over 20,000 refugee that have fled conflicts in South Sudan.

Chief John Ojed revealed that there is acute food shortage and inadequate medical supplies at the camp, due to heavy rains.

“The rain water level reached 40 centimeters. Houses submerged. Toilets collapsed and vulnerable people are not able to move. Some couldn’t come out for three or four days,” Ojed told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Eight people died and the ninth person succumbed to the situation on Tuesday. Others are in critical conditions. They may die soon because there’s nothing to save them.”

The UNCHR in Sudan, which looks after the refugees, is yet to comment on the allegations.

He appealed to humanitarian agencies to help them “humanitarian assistance – food and non-food items”.