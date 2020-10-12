12th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   A senior information ministry official dies

A senior information ministry official dies

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Paul Jacob Kumbo | Credit | Courtesy

The undersecretary at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Postal Services has passed on after a short illness.

Hon. Paul Jacob Kumbo died on Sunday due to “chest problems” after being rushed to the Sudanese Capital for treatment last week.

Paul Jacob was appointed to the position of undersecretary, replacing Alier De Mayen two weeks ago.

According to Information Minister Michael Makuei, the late had some other health conditions.

“We don’t know the cause of the death, but he had chest problems and many other conditions,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Monday.

The minister stated that the body of the late will be brought to Juba and then taken to Tombura for burial.

“We cannot say exactly when it will be arriving until we complete all the proceedings,” Makuei added.

He described the late as one of the founding members of the information ministry since the time of the high executive council.

Before he replaced Alier de’ Mayen, Jacob was the director-general of the Ministry of Information Communication, Telecommunication & Postal Service.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga 1

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian 2

NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

S.Sudan to introduce new currency 3

S.Sudan to introduce new currency

Published Friday, October 9, 2020

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch 4

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium 5

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

A senior information ministry official dies

Published 1 min ago

Raja suspected Ebola samples test negative

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Adil suspends land allotment

Published 15 hours ago

Mental health patients lack support — ICRC

Published 21 hours ago

Babu trial: Investigator presents evidence in court

Published 22 hours ago

Plan launches campaign to protect girls from online abuse

Published Sunday, October 11, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.