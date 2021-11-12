12th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Abyei chiefs agree to include women in traditional court panels

Abyei chiefs agree to include women in traditional court panels

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

The border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Chiefs in Abyei Administrative Area say have resolved to appoint a woman in the traditional court panels in the area.

This according to the Chief Administrator of Abyei, Kuol Deim Kuol.

He says this decision was made during a customary law review conference held in the area this week.

Kuol points out that the conference participants discussed widow inheritance and an end to forced marriage among other cultural practices.

Kuol stated the community chiefs will establish twelve traditional customary laws courts in the four payam of Abyei.

The resolutions from the conference are expected to be endorsed into laws by Abyei Legislative Council and incorporated by the South Sudan judiciary.

The Chief Administrator of Abyei added that if implemented, it will be the first time for a woman to sit among men.

“They have recommended 12 traditional courts to be formed immediately and they said in all these courts, at least a woman should be a member and this is something new they have resolved,” Kuol told Eye Radio from Abyei.

“One of the harmful cultures they have identified is forced marriage. This was completely rejected.”

The four-day conference was organized by the Abyei Administration with support from the International Organization for Migration – IOM.

The meeting was attended by over one hundred people including chiefs, women, and youths.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 2

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 3

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 4

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’ 5

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Burhan names Sudan’s new ruling council, reappoints himself interim leader

Published 34 mins ago

Meet 49-year-old Yambio man with 8 wives, over 70 children

Published 57 mins ago

UNMISS denies peacekeepers withdrawal from Malakal PoC

Published 2 hours ago

Abyei chiefs agree to include women in traditional court panels

Published 4 hours ago

NSS apprehends fake currency making machine in Juba hotel

Published 4 hours ago

Kuel Aguer family calls for his release on humanitarian grounds

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.