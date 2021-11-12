Abyei chiefs agree to include women in traditional court panels

Chiefs in Abyei Administrative Area say have resolved to appoint a woman in the traditional court panels in the area.

This according to the Chief Administrator of Abyei, Kuol Deim Kuol.

He says this decision was made during a customary law review conference held in the area this week.

Kuol points out that the conference participants discussed widow inheritance and an end to forced marriage among other cultural practices.

Kuol stated the community chiefs will establish twelve traditional customary laws courts in the four payam of Abyei.

The resolutions from the conference are expected to be endorsed into laws by Abyei Legislative Council and incorporated by the South Sudan judiciary.

The Chief Administrator of Abyei added that if implemented, it will be the first time for a woman to sit among men.

“They have recommended 12 traditional courts to be formed immediately and they said in all these courts, at least a woman should be a member and this is something new they have resolved,” Kuol told Eye Radio from Abyei.

“One of the harmful cultures they have identified is forced marriage. This was completely rejected.”

The four-day conference was organized by the Abyei Administration with support from the International Organization for Migration – IOM.

The meeting was attended by over one hundred people including chiefs, women, and youths.

