12th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   NSS apprehends fake currency making machine in Juba hotel

NSS apprehends fake currency making machine in Juba hotel

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Fake currency making machine seized by National Security Service in one of the hotels in Juba on Nov. 11 2021 - courtesy

The National Security Service has seized a machine that has been used to print fake money worth millions of US dollars.

David John Kumuri says they have arrested one suspect in a hotel in Juba in possession of the counterfeit machine and money worth more than $100,000.

He however says, they will not disclose the hotel and the name of the suspect due the sensitivity of the matter.

Last week, the National Security Service apprehended 14 suspected criminals in possession of fake money and money laundering chemicals.

The suspects – 12 South Sudanese and two foreigners – were caught during a crackdown by the national security operation division.

Among the items were counterfeit dollars – totaling over $93 million and 400,000 SSP.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the National Security Director for Public Relation David John Kumuri said they apprehended fake currency making machine in one of the hotel in Juba.

“We have successfully managed to apprehend a machine for counterfeiting the United States dollars and also managed to apprehend $111,000 from criminals, the machine has been used by criminals to counterfeit fake dollars,” David John said.

“We want to inform the general public that these papers were brought in from Uganda Kampala, these are the papers being used to print the fake dollars using this machine and we are unable to disclose this criminal because it is very sensitive.”

Kumuri says the identity of the suspect will only be disclosed when an investigation is complete.

He added that the search will continue to bring an end to the criminal network.

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 2

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 3

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 4

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’ 5

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels predicts victory ‘very soon’

Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Burhan names Sudan’s new ruling council, reappoints himself interim leader

Published 24 mins ago

Meet 49-year-old Yambio man with 8 wives, over 70 children

Published 47 mins ago

UNMISS denies peacekeepers withdrawal from Malakal PoC

Published 1 hour ago

Abyei chiefs agree to include women in traditional court panels

Published 4 hours ago

NSS apprehends fake currency making machine in Juba hotel

Published 4 hours ago

Kuel Aguer family calls for his release on humanitarian grounds

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.