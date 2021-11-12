NSS apprehends fake currency making machine in Juba hotel

The National Security Service has seized a machine that has been used to print fake money worth millions of US dollars.

David John Kumuri says they have arrested one suspect in a hotel in Juba in possession of the counterfeit machine and money worth more than $100,000.

He however says, they will not disclose the hotel and the name of the suspect due the sensitivity of the matter.

Last week, the National Security Service apprehended 14 suspected criminals in possession of fake money and money laundering chemicals.

The suspects – 12 South Sudanese and two foreigners – were caught during a crackdown by the national security operation division.

Among the items were counterfeit dollars – totaling over $93 million and 400,000 SSP.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the National Security Director for Public Relation David John Kumuri said they apprehended fake currency making machine in one of the hotel in Juba.

“We have successfully managed to apprehend a machine for counterfeiting the United States dollars and also managed to apprehend $111,000 from criminals, the machine has been used by criminals to counterfeit fake dollars,” David John said.

“We want to inform the general public that these papers were brought in from Uganda Kampala, these are the papers being used to print the fake dollars using this machine and we are unable to disclose this criminal because it is very sensitive.”

Kumuri says the identity of the suspect will only be disclosed when an investigation is complete.

He added that the search will continue to bring an end to the criminal network.

