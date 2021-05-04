Abyei football officials accuse SSFA president of ‘seat manipulation’

The Abyei Local football association has accused the president of the national governing body Francis Amin of manipulating the allocation of seats in the SSFA board of directors to favor his election interests during last month’s general assembly in Torit.

A FIFA directive to all football federations globally meant representatives of referees, coaches and women football had to form a separate autonomous board entity.

This left the SSFA board with an even membership and as such, a new appointment needed to be made to make it the desired odd.

According to Abyei FA president Alor Awet Alor, Amin changed the original draft proposal which gave the seat to Abyei and instead allocated it to Greater Upper Nile that already had three seats.

“We were supposed to receive the agenda before 45 days. But unfortunately, when we went to Torit we did not receive anything. There we received the agenda but they changed it. There was one agenda about a seat on the board of directors. That agenda was put behind and later declared without being subjected to voting or discussion,” Awet Alor said.

“The president (Francis Amin) said the seat was given to Melut by FIFA and they are giving Abyei a reserved seat that is not in the constitution. Immediately I stood up and rejected the offer because it is not recognized in the constitution.”

Alor also said that he is now being blamed by some members of the football community in Abyei for “selling” the seat.

“Some people understood. They know what happened but also some members of the football association were saying that I’m the one who has given the seat to Melut. When I heard that, I went to the media (newspaper) to clarify it to everyone. When I went to the media immediately they called me; why did you go to the media?” Alor revealed.

Eye Radio tried to reach the SSFA president for comment on the accusation but in vain.

The SSFA board of directors is comprised of representatives from the 10 states and Abyei, an administrative Area has never had a representative in the board.

