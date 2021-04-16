Activist considers Kiir’s SA peace visit unnecessary

The parties to the revitalized peace should not often seek solutions from abroad but deliver on their commitments from within, a civil society activist says.

Rajab Muhandis states that a homegrown solution is bound to unite the country rather than the abstract views of foreign leaders.

His comments come after President Salva Kiir travelled to South Africa to discuss the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both leaders are expected to deliberate on the progress made and the challenges facing the peace deal.

But Muhandis, who is the executive director of the Organization for Responsive Governance, argues that the visit will not add value to the peace deal.

“We don’t see so much value that comes from some of these countries,” he told Eye Radio on Friday.

He encourages the peace presidency to seek views of the ordinary citizens and the civil society in South Sudan rather than from foreign heads of state.

“So at the moment, we would love to see the president engaging with the South Sudanese more and getting to implement the agreement in a manner that responds to the needs of the civil populations,” Muhandis suggests.

However, the Office of the President insists that the South African government has been instrumental in addressing the then contentious issue of the number and boundaries of states among the South Sudanese parties.

The country also organized round table discussions on the reunification of the SPLM party.

