Activist threatens to sue the government for negligence

An activist has threatened to sue the government if it does not stop the communal fighting across the country.

Last week, over 40 people were reportedly killed and 60 others wounded during a revenge attack in Rumbek East, Lakes State.

Prior to this incident, at least 10 people died in ethnic clashes in the Pibor area.

Also, there have been reports of deadly revengeful attacks in Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Edmond Yakani, the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, wondered why the government is not doing anything about the communal violence.

“We are so disturbed and annoyed. If the government cannot respond within the next 5 days or 3 days, the best way is to take the government to court, sue the state to court and then the state answer in a court,” said Yakani.

“As a citizen, we have legal right per our constitution to question some of the lack of response for our government in the court of law but we don’t want to see that as an option.”

“Let our government act on this issue that is happening across the country, we are losing the lives of tens and thousands of our innocent citizens.”

“They are here very nicely protected, it is like their protection is more important than the protection of common citizens, why are they there as leaders? They are there as leaders because of the citizens.”