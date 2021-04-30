30th April 2021
News

Advocacy group concerned by killing of women

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 1 min ago

Maria Gideon, Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan Women Bloc in an interview with Eye Radio, April, 2021. Credit|Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The South Sudan Women Bloc has expressed concern about the recent assault and killing of women in the country.

Last week, gunmen ambushed a civilian vehicle along the Gatdiang-Yuai road in Jonglei and killed the wife of former minister Dr. Riek Gai Kok.

On Tuesday morning, two lactating mothers killed by gunmen in Akot, Lakes State.

According to the deputy chairperson of the Women bloc, these killings unacceptable.

The women rights advocacy group demands that the government address the rampant assaults on civilians that have resulted in the death of women in Jonglei and Lakes states.

“If you kill a woman, you kill a nation, because we the women of South Sudan are the nation; we bear children that enable generation continuation,” Maria Gideon told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Maria added that the solution to insecurity is to fully implement the revitalized peace agreement and deploy unified security forces to protect lives and properties.

The Women bloc also called for the arrest and persecution of anyone charged with the killing of civilians across the country.

