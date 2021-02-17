17th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   Afrobasket qualifiers resume as S.Sudan takes on Nigeria

Afrobasket qualifiers resume as S.Sudan takes on Nigeria

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

South Sudan only needs one win out of the three games to grantee a place at the main tournament to be hosted in Rwandan capital later this year/Courtesy of SSBF

The South Sudan national Basketball team will be in action this afternoon as they battle Nigeria at the AfroBasket second-round qualifiers in Tunisia.

The two teams faced each other in the first round last year with South Sudan losing in that encounter against the first ranked team on the continent.

South Sudan went down 76-56 points after the final quarter to Nigeria.

Coached by Federation President Luol Deng, the team recovered from the first loss to beat Mali and Rwanda and finished second in the group’s first-round games.

On Monday, the South Sudan Basketball Federation released a fifteen-man squad that will battle the likes of Nigeria, Mali and Rwanda in group D.

The senior men’s basketball team has added Peter Jok, Nuni Omot and Deng Riak to their roster ahead of the upcoming second round of AfroBasket Qualifiers from 17-19 Feb in Monastir, Tunisia.

All three players bring NCAA DI College and professional experience adding more depth to the current core of players.

South Sudan only needs one win out of the three games to get a place at the main tournament to be hosted in the Rwandan capital later this year.

The country last year replaced the Algeria basketball team in Group D of the qualifiers of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket.

Algeria decided to pull out of the competition due to financial difficulties caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Popular Stories
Bank governor catches Coronavirus 1

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba 2

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge 4

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge

Published Thursday, February 11, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 5

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Coronavirus: S.Sudan registers 4 new deaths, highest since pandemic hit

Published 17 mins ago

3 people killed, cattle raided in Uror County

Published 1 hour ago

Armed Misseriya men burnt villages in Aweil east in a suspected revenge attack

Published 2 hours ago

Cattle keepers defy government directives by returning to Lainya areas

Published 2 hours ago

UN condemns attack on vehicle carrying polio vaccines in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Senior university lecturer Dr. Edward Momo passes on

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.