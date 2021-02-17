17th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 Audit committee to randomly visit offices to enforce lockdown measures

Covid-19 Audit committee to randomly visit offices to enforce lockdown measures

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and his staff get a thermal screening before entering into his office at State House, J1, Juba in January 2021. Credit| Office of the President

A sub-committee of the national taskforce on coronavirus has issued warnings to government and private institutions against glossing over coronavirus preventive measures.

The Coronavirus Audit Committee said it will send teams to visit various offices to ensure recent lockdown measures are being implemented.

Two weeks ago, South Sudan re-introduced tough lockdown measures after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The government has banned all social gatherings. It closed all businesses that attract crowds which include; Shisha stalls, bars, night clubs, birthday parties, betting, cards, and dominos.

Wearing of face mask is now mandatory and citizens must observe social distancing while avoiding handshakes.

But the sixth-member committee, chaired by the Incident Manager on Covid-19, Doctor Richard Lino Lako, has noticed that the public is not complying to the lockdown directives.

It recommended punitive measures against non-compliance.

A statement issued last week by the task force warned that any NGO that fails to comply with the order will be suspended and license withdrawn.

“This committee will be visiting government institution, private facilities and we will do our observations and make recommendations,” said Dr. Richard Lino Lako, chairperson, Covid-19 Audit committee.

He added that government institutions, undersecretaries and executive directors will also face suspension if they violate the lockdown measures.

The taskforce further threatened to hand over to the police anyone who fails to respect the directive.

“If you wear face mask and social distance, nobody will come to you,” Dr. Lako stressed.

The committee directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Popular Stories
Bank governor catches Coronavirus 1

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba 2

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge 4

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge

Published Thursday, February 11, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 5

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Coronavirus: S.Sudan registers 4 new deaths, highest since pandemic hit

Published 26 mins ago

3 people killed, cattle raided in Uror County

Published 2 hours ago

Armed Misseriya men burnt villages in Aweil east in a suspected revenge attack

Published 2 hours ago

Cattle keepers defy government directives by returning to Lainya areas

Published 2 hours ago

UN condemns attack on vehicle carrying polio vaccines in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Senior university lecturer Dr. Edward Momo passes on

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.