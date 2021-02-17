17th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   More than 3,000 Kworjik IDPs return “home”

More than 3,000 Kworjik IDPs return “home”

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

IDPs who fled clashes among Terekeka cattle-keepers around Juba shelter under trees and primary school classrooms in Mauna residential area in Juba on Dec. 7, 2020. Credit | Michael Daniel/ Eye Radio

More than three thousands civilians who were displaced to Juba after cattle-related clashes in Kworjik have been relocated.

“We have about 1,700 in YMCA and we have also 1,300 in New site. We are relocating them to Kworjik and Lupepe areas,” an official said.

The civilians, mostly women and children, were displaced following weeks of fighting in areas around the Capital Juba.

They had been living in school facilities at Mauna and New Site residential areas.

Philip Ladu, chairperson of the Impact Response Committee, said the recently finalized Mundari Community peace conference has offered a fertile ground for the IPDs to return to their homes…

“These people have been overcrowded and we decided to relocate them so that they can start re-establishing their houses which have been burnt down during the crises.”

The committee helped resolved the inter-communal conflict in Terekeka.

Until recently, there had been violent incidents among the Mundari cattle keepers since October last year.

Tensions began after the killing of the son of former Central Equatoria governor, Clement Wani Konga.

More than 50 people were reportedly killed in the three months of fighting.

Popular Stories
Bank governor catches Coronavirus 1

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba 2

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published Friday, February 12, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge 4

Coronavirus: 71 people now dead as cases surge

Published Thursday, February 11, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 5

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Coronavirus: S.Sudan registers 4 new deaths, highest since pandemic hit

Published 31 mins ago

3 people killed, cattle raided in Uror County

Published 2 hours ago

Armed Misseriya men burnt villages in Aweil east in a suspected revenge attack

Published 2 hours ago

Cattle keepers defy government directives by returning to Lainya areas

Published 2 hours ago

UN condemns attack on vehicle carrying polio vaccines in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Senior university lecturer Dr. Edward Momo passes on

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.