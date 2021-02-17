More than 3,000 Kworjik IDPs return “home”

More than three thousands civilians who were displaced to Juba after cattle-related clashes in Kworjik have been relocated.

“We have about 1,700 in YMCA and we have also 1,300 in New site. We are relocating them to Kworjik and Lupepe areas,” an official said.

The civilians, mostly women and children, were displaced following weeks of fighting in areas around the Capital Juba.

They had been living in school facilities at Mauna and New Site residential areas.

Philip Ladu, chairperson of the Impact Response Committee, said the recently finalized Mundari Community peace conference has offered a fertile ground for the IPDs to return to their homes…

“These people have been overcrowded and we decided to relocate them so that they can start re-establishing their houses which have been burnt down during the crises.”

The committee helped resolved the inter-communal conflict in Terekeka.

Until recently, there had been violent incidents among the Mundari cattle keepers since October last year.

Tensions began after the killing of the son of former Central Equatoria governor, Clement Wani Konga.

More than 50 people were reportedly killed in the three months of fighting.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Covid-19 Audit committee to randomly visit offices to enforce lockdown measures Previous Post