28th July 2021
Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

FILE PHOTO: Dr Dominic Pitia, emergency health manager working for CARE International in Akobo, Jonglei state - credit | courtesy

Another Humanitarian worker has died under mysterious circumstances in Akobo of Jonglei State.

Dr. Dominic Pitia who works as a medical doctor with Care International was found dead yesterday.

The nature of his death is not clear as investigations are still ongoing.

The Country Director of Care International, Rosalind Crowther confirmed the death this afternoon on Eye Radio.

“The incident happened yesterday but investigation into the cause of the death is ongoing by Care and the local authorities. At this stage, I cannot say more than that because of focusing is very much on supporting Dr. Dominic’s family,” Care International Country Director said.

Rosalind described the late Dr. Pitia as a dedicated and humble young medical professional.

The organization said it is in touch with the family of the late to facilitate the transportation of the body to Juba.

In May, a medical was killed in Panyijiar County of Unity state.

Dr. Louis Edward was found in a pool of blood at a local bathroom.

