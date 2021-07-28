29th July 2021
S Sudan can recover from violence, underdevelopment – ex-US envoy

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Rtd General Scott Gration address the press after meeting President Salva Kiir at J1 on Monday, July 26, 2021. Credit| Office of the President/Facebook

South Sudan can still recover from the past decade of violence and underdevelopment, a former U.S Envoy to Sudan has expressed optimism.

Gen. Scott Gration believes that the leaders can turn things around if they continue to commit to the full implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

“I see that some commitment, dedication, cooperation and relationship…will overcome the current issues that you are facing here in South Sudan,” he said after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba on Tuesday.

Gen. Gration served as ambassador to Sudan between March 2009 and April 2011 under Barrack Obama’s administration.

He led America’s efforts in ensuring South Sudanese vote in the referendum that led to the independence in July 2011.

This included advancing America’s policy on the north-south peace process under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Gration is currently in Juba as part of the U.S business and senior citizen’s delegation.

They are in the country to discuss political and business opportunities between the United States and South Sudan.

Gen. Gration when on to say the country can become the beacon of peace, security, and economic growth if it commits to its three guiding principles.

“As your motto says …South Sudan can become an exporter of security, goods, economy and not an importer,” he told reporters.

The U.S delegation also discussed with the President ways of creating a conducive environment that will attract foreign investments in South Sudan.

