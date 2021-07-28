Lakes describes UN extrajudicial report as ‘bias’

The government of Lakes has described as “biased” the report published by the UN Mission in South Sudan on the alleged extrajudicial killing of at least 13 people in the state.

“The government of Lakes State categorically dismiss UNMISS report as unfounded, baseless and bias,” the state information told Eye Radio.

On Monday, UNMISS disclosed that 42 people have been executed in Lakes and Warrap states without fair judicial trials.

It said the victims were removed from prison and brought before local officials for sentencing.

The Mission’s Human Rights Division documented at least 14 incidents of extrajudicial killings in Warrap. Most of those executed, it said, were boys and elderly men.

UNMISS added that eyewitnesses informed its team of people being taken to remote areas, tied on trees, and shot by firing squad.

It particularly pointed out the arbitrary execution of 13 of the people in mid-June in Cueibet and Rumbek of lakes State.

It claimed the killings were ordered by local officials. But in response, William Kocji denied the allegations.

“Lakes State government would want UNMISS to substantiate its report now and in the future to avoid misleading opinions and maintain responsible working relations with the government,” he said.

