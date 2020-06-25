Airport staff undergo COVID-19 preventive training

Thirty-six airport employees are undergoing training on how to prevent and respond to the spread of the coronavirus,the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority.

The training is being conducted by the East African Community Secretariat

According to the regional bloc, airports continue to be high-risk areas for the spread of infectious diseases.

The Secretariat stated that it will offer emergency coronavirus intervention training for staff at the 8 international airports in the 6 East African Community Partner States.

The training is expected to enhance their preparedness and early response measures to be able to intercept several coronavirus liable travellers through intensified surveillance and screening.

“Maybe in one month to come the airport may open,” said Kur Kuol, Director of Juba International Airport.

He stressed that human mobility across countries, largely driven by air travel, has been one of the main means that facilitated the rapid spread of the virus.

“They want the staff at the Juba International Airport to maintain social distancing and [basically] how the people working at the airport can protect and conduct themselves while at work.”

Mr. Kur said the training is in line with the East African Community Civil Aviation Agency vision of attaining a safe, secure, and efficient regional aviation industry.

