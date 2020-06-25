25th June 2020
Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 mins ago

AU leaders | File photo

The government of South Sudan has cleared the outstanding contributions to the African Union, after the country was suspended from the body last week, according to the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, the African Union banned South Sudan from the continental body over the failure to honor its financial obligations over the past three years.

The body said South Sudan owed it $9 million.

The suspension means the government cannot participate in AU meetings or any of its projects.

“I can confirm as the ministry that the money has been cleared by the ministry of finance on behalf of the government of South Sudan,” Amb. Hakim Edward told Eye Radio on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and seen by Eye Radio on 19 June 2020, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia – Pitia Morgan described the development as “embarrassing and dramatic” when South Sudanese diplomats were barred from attending AU meeting four days earlier.

South Sudan is notorious for laxity to pay its membership fees.

As of now, it’s yet to clear its outstanding arrears to the East African Community to which it owes about $24 million.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that it owes regional aviation groups millions of dollars in unpaid membership fees.

