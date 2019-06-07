7th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Al Sabbah to get a brand new generator, incentives for the nurses

Al Sabbah to get a brand new generator, incentives for the nurses

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 8 hours ago

File - Diesel-powered portable or static power generator commonly used in South Sudan

Al-Sabbah Children’s Hospital in Juba will now get a brand new generator after a baby on oxygen died due to the electricity-related issue recently.

This development comes just days after Eye Radio broadcast the story.

On Monday, a father described to Eye Radio how he lost his baby at the public health facility.

Peter Madol said his 8-month-old baby boy died in his arms after the management switched off the generator in the middle of the night nearly 3 weeks ago.

Prior to this incident, another father – Rajab Muhandis – attributed the death of his new-born to nursing negligence.

Both the management of al-Sabah Children’s Hospital and Jubek ministry of health which supervises the health facility described these allegations as false.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, the Jubek Minister of Health – Dr. Salle Lo-Lako – confirmed the purchase of the generator.

Dr. Lo-Lako said this followed a series of meetings with Healthlink, an organization that is implementing the hospital project:

“I was with Healthlink trying to find out because we want to put an end to this issue of the generator, so they have already assured me to purchase a new generator which is going to cover the whole night,” he said.

Dr. Lo-Lako went on to acknowledge the reported nursing negligence.

He said some nurses may have acted unprofessionally after the Healthlink stopped paying them incentives since January this year.

However, he said the health workers will soon receive a backdated motivational cash.

“HealthLink who is providing services is in Al Sabbah to make sure they ratify the list so that they start paying because the incentives will be effective as from the first of April, which mean they may get like two months incentives.”

Dr. Salle Lo-Lako, Jubek minister of health

But Dr. Lo-Lako had earlier denied poor services that led to several deaths at the public hospital.

Al Sabbah hospital is supported by many development partners, including USAID, UKAID, Canada, and Sweden prompting some activists to call for his resignation.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo 1

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

Published Monday, June 3, 2019

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei 2

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign 3

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign

Published Thursday, June 6, 2019

NRA to have new recruitment strategy 4

NRA to have new recruitment strategy

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019

EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government 5

EU officially hands over Kwacjok Bridge to government

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Press statement on EAC pre-budget reading for fiscal year 2019/2020

Published 19 mins ago

Calm returns to Mvolo after attack from armed men

Published 35 mins ago

SSD cuts back diplomatic representations abroad

Published 43 mins ago

Vote of no confidence issued against minister of agriculture -Torit

Published 1 hour ago

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published 1 hour ago

New app and online system launched in SSD to protect children

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.