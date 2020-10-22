Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

The South Sudanese ambassador to Eritrea collapsed and died at a banking hall in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, Kenyan media has reported.
According to reports, Nyang, 66, reportedly developed breathing complications at the KCB KenCom branch. He died moments later.
KCB bank issued a statement following the incident, confirming the patient died during a visit to the Moi Avenue Advantage Center, The Citizen TV reported.
The issue was reported at the Central Police Station by the bank.
Local police are investigating the mysterious death of Amb Nyang.
A police officer who spoke to this reporter said a team of medics had been rounded up to ascertain the cause of the puzzling death, it reported.
As a result, the bank announced that the branch will be closed temporarily.
