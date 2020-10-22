22nd October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Michael Nyang was South Sudanese ambassador to Eritrea | File photo

The South Sudanese ambassador to Eritrea collapsed and died at a banking hall in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, Kenyan media has reported.

According to reports, Nyang, 66, reportedly developed breathing complications at the KCB KenCom branch. He died moments later.

KCB bank issued a statement following the incident, confirming the patient died during a visit to the Moi Avenue Advantage Center, The Citizen TV reported.

The issue was reported at the Central Police Station by the bank.

Local police are investigating the mysterious death of Amb Nyang.

A police officer who spoke to this reporter said a team of medics had been rounded up to ascertain the cause of the puzzling death, it reported.

As a result, the bank announced that the branch will be closed temporarily.

Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba 2

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone 3

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall 4

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published 4 hours ago

Peace parties urged to shun defections 5

Peace parties urged to shun defections

Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Amb Nyang dies in a Nairobi banking hall

Published 4 hours ago

Juba court convicts three forgers

Published 5 hours ago

Why transit goods are stranded at Nimule border

Published 6 hours ago

Makuei asks citizens to help gov’t fix economy

Published 9 hours ago

Same-sex couples should get married – Pope

Published 15 hours ago

South Sudan records 15 polio cases

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.