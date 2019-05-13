Amended constitution to be withdrawn from parliament

The minister of information says the government will withdraw the amended constitution from the parliament.

The national constitutional amendment committee completed its task in January and is expected to be tabled before the parliament.

It was amended to incorporate the new peace deal, officially called the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution to the Conflict in South Sudan.

However, the peace parties recently agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for 6 months to allow for implementation of key security arrangement provisions.

Michael Makuei says the extension has to be reflected in the transitional constitution.

He was speaking after the regular cabinet meeting.

“Any provisions that are associated with the pre-transitional period will be amended accordingly. It’s worth mentioning that after the adoption this will be tabled before the parliament and the parliament there after the constitution will instead be withdrawn from the parliament so that the new extension is inserted into the draft constitution so that it comes back to its normal legal legislative process.”