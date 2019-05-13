TNLA Expected To Re-open Tuesday

The transitional national legislative assembly is expected to reopen tomorrow.Parliament was schedule to reopen today but was pushed to Tuesday following logistical issues.

President Salva Kiir will preside over the reopening after a 3-month recess.

The MPs were tasked with disseminating the September revitalized peace agreement to their respective constituencies.

However, some of the lawmakers who received more than one million pounds each did not go to their areas.

Paul Yoane is the chairperson for Information Committee at the TNLA.

He explains to Eye Radio why the reopening of the parliament was pushed to tomorrow.

“Because of organizational and arrangement issues, the opening has to be deferred for tomorrow, Tuesday the 14th day of May 2019. It is purely on organizational and purely on arrangement issues because the event tomorrow is historic and as such, all necessary arrangements is to be done to ensure that it actually befits the day. The head of the state is going to deliver a key note address that is the policy statement to the South Sudanese people.”