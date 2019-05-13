13th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   TNLA Expected To Re-open Tuesday

TNLA Expected To Re-open Tuesday

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Hon. Paul Yoane, Chairperson for Information Committee at the TNLA: Eye Radio file photo

The transitional national legislative assembly is expected to reopen tomorrow.Parliament was schedule to reopen today but was pushed to Tuesday following logistical issues.

President Salva Kiir will preside over the reopening after a 3-month recess.

The MPs were tasked with disseminating the September revitalized peace agreement to their respective constituencies.

However, some of the lawmakers who received more than one million pounds each did not go to their areas.

Paul Yoane is the chairperson for Information Committee at the TNLA.

He explains to Eye Radio why the reopening of the parliament was pushed to tomorrow. 

“Because of organizational and arrangement issues, the opening has to be deferred for tomorrow, Tuesday the 14th day of May 2019. It is purely on organizational and purely on arrangement issues because the event tomorrow is historic and as such, all necessary arrangements is to be done to ensure that it actually befits the day. The head of the state is going to deliver a key note address that is the policy statement to the South Sudanese people.”

 

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir willing to peacefully handover power 1

Kiir willing to peacefully handover power

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba 2

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek 3

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek

Published Monday, May 6, 2019

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF 4

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published 23 hours ago

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF 5

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

TNLA Expected To Re-open Tuesday

Published 1 min ago

Implement tasks that do not require funding-RJMEC to NPTC

Published 23 hours ago

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published 23 hours ago

Jubek Governor issues order banning all night clubs

Published 1 day ago

Duk Fangak County in dire need of clean drinking water

Published 2 days ago

WFP and WHO testing food samples after suspected food poisoning in Leer and Naak

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.