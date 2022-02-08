8th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Another Gudele man gets 10-year sentence for defiling underage girlfriend

Another Gudele man gets 10-year sentence for defiling underage girlfriend

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Dominic Odongo Francis, 22, committed the crime on July last year - Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio | Feb. 07, 2022

The Gender-Based Violence Court in Juba has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 17-year- old school girl.

Dominic Odongo Francis, 22, committed the crime in July last year when he spent a night out with the girl on a Sunday.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin, the victim had lied to her parents that she was going to church, but went to her boyfriend.

After a clinical check-up, she was found to have had sexual contact.

Upon interrogation, the unidentified girl confessed to her parents she spent that night with her boyfriend, prompting Odong Francis’s arrest.

When asked by the Court, Odong pleaded not guilty, saying he had planned to marry the school girl.

However, Judge Amum found him guilty of violating article 247 of the South Sudan penal act 2008, that’s defilement.

“The convict is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment starting from 19th Sept. 2021. The convict must pay to the survivor amount 50,0000 SSP, as reparation by means of civil proceeding,” Judge Amum read out the verdict.

“The convict is advised that he has a right of appeal against both conviction and sentence within 15 days. Judgement delivered, sealed and dated 7/02/2022, Judge Francis Amum Awin Ayoker, GBV High Court Juba.”

Popular Stories
Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital 1

Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital

Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 2

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt 3

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published Sunday, February 6, 2022

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars 4

S. Sudanese businessman to donate ‘Artificial Grass Football Ground’ worth $150,000 to Bright Stars

Published Friday, February 4, 2022

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 5

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State: Ignorance among elderly hinders cholera vaccine campaigns

Published 3 hours ago

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei

Published 6 hours ago

Pope Francis expected to visit South Sudan this year

Published 7 hours ago

Another Gudele man gets 10-year sentence for defiling underage girlfriend

Published 8 hours ago

Activist documents 62 unlawful proxy arrests in Lakes State

Published 9 hours ago

“Schools in Jonglei neglect us”, visually impaired

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.