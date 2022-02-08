Another Gudele man gets 10-year sentence for defiling underage girlfriend

The Gender-Based Violence Court in Juba has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 17-year- old school girl.



Dominic Odongo Francis, 22, committed the crime in July last year when he spent a night out with the girl on a Sunday.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin, the victim had lied to her parents that she was going to church, but went to her boyfriend.

After a clinical check-up, she was found to have had sexual contact.

Upon interrogation, the unidentified girl confessed to her parents she spent that night with her boyfriend, prompting Odong Francis’s arrest.

When asked by the Court, Odong pleaded not guilty, saying he had planned to marry the school girl.

However, Judge Amum found him guilty of violating article 247 of the South Sudan penal act 2008, that’s defilement.

“The convict is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment starting from 19th Sept. 2021. The convict must pay to the survivor amount 50,0000 SSP, as reparation by means of civil proceeding,” Judge Amum read out the verdict.

“The convict is advised that he has a right of appeal against both conviction and sentence within 15 days. Judgement delivered, sealed and dated 7/02/2022, Judge Francis Amum Awin Ayoker, GBV High Court Juba.”

