8th February 2022
Pope Francis expected to visit South Sudan this year

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Pop Francis and President Salva Kiir in the Vatican two years ago. Photo credit: Curtesy

The Global Anglican Communion has revealed that Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby intent to visit South Sudan this year.

According to Welby, the much anticipated joint trip to South Sudan is to encourage the peace process.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Monday, the head of the global Anglican Communion said:

“God willing, sometime in the next few months, perhaps year, we will go and see them in Juba, not in Rome, and see what progress can be made.”

The expected visit will mark the first time the two church leaders have traveled together in such a capacity.

Francis and Welby had sought to visit South Sudan in 2017, but the country’s violent conflict and deteriorating conditions then had foiled those plans.

Two years later Pope Francis invited President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar and other leaders to Vatican where he kissed their feet and urged them to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

In December 2021, the Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher met with both political and religious leaders of South Sudan in Juba.

Pope had through Gallagher, communicated his anticipated visit to the war-torn South Sudan last year.

Pope Francis said he wanted to make the trip with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Presbyterian Church leaders from Africa in an effort to promote unity in South Sudan.

The Vatican is yet to reveal the exact travel dates.

