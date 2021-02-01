1st February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Sallah Deng Kuch, 30, in the dock today, Monday, February 1, 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Gender-Based Violence and Juvenile Court has sentenced a 30-year-man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Sallah Deng Kuch committed the crime in Juba at Munuki in May 2020, the court heard.

According to the presiding judge, Sallah Deng lured the girl child on Facebook and sexually attacked her several times.

When she got pregnant, Sallah asked the girl to terminate the pregnancy.

The judge says when the family got to know about the pregnancy, they interrogated the girl before she revealed the identity of the man.

The unnamed girl is now seven months pregnant.

In his ruling, Judge Francis Amum Awin found Deng guilty of defilement.

“The convict is sentenced to 10 years in prison, with effect from today, February 1, 2021,” he said.

“The convict must pay the victim 500,000 pounds as remedies through the civil proceeding.”

Deng was tried in accordance with provision 247 subsection 2 of South Sudan Penal Code 2008.

Set up by the government in December 2020, the GBV and Juveniles Court has now handed prison terms to seven men in the last one month for committing sexual-related crimes against young girls.

Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 3

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

Published 4 hours ago

Man accuses judge of judicial corruption

Published 4 hours ago

AU applauds Juba’s decision to establish hybrid court

Published 6 hours ago

Rome talks won’t take place as planned

Published 6 hours ago

Six die in Tonj cattle rustling

Published 6 hours ago

Military coup in Myanmar condemned

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.