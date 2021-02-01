Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

The Gender-Based Violence and Juvenile Court has sentenced a 30-year-man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Sallah Deng Kuch committed the crime in Juba at Munuki in May 2020, the court heard.

According to the presiding judge, Sallah Deng lured the girl child on Facebook and sexually attacked her several times.

When she got pregnant, Sallah asked the girl to terminate the pregnancy.

The judge says when the family got to know about the pregnancy, they interrogated the girl before she revealed the identity of the man.

The unnamed girl is now seven months pregnant.

In his ruling, Judge Francis Amum Awin found Deng guilty of defilement.

“The convict is sentenced to 10 years in prison, with effect from today, February 1, 2021,” he said.

“The convict must pay the victim 500,000 pounds as remedies through the civil proceeding.”

Deng was tried in accordance with provision 247 subsection 2 of South Sudan Penal Code 2008.

Set up by the government in December 2020, the GBV and Juveniles Court has now handed prison terms to seven men in the last one month for committing sexual-related crimes against young girls.

