Armed cattle-keepers set condition before handing over their guns

Some armed cattle keepers are calling on the government to provide security first before they voluntarily hand over their guns.

This is according to a survey carried out by a civil society organization.

Currently, government forces are carrying out a disarmament exercise in Bahr el Ghazal Region.

This came after a series of persistent violent conflicts related to cattle theft, revenge attack, and grazing land.

Civilians have been reportedly using big weapons such as PKM, RPG, and AK-47, causing deaths, displacements, and destruction of property.

However, consultations carried by South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms suggest that the communities say it is not sensible for them to be deprived of means of self-defense when the government doesn’t protect them and their animals.

The Head of the Secretariat of South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms, Geoffrey Duke told Eye Radio that the cattle-keepers want the government to provide protection.

“If the government doesn’t find a way to provide protection to the communities, it’s not morally right to deprive them of the instrument that they use for protection,” Duke said.

“I think the government needs to appreciate communities’ facts about why the government does exist.”

“The mandate of the government is to provide security to citizens and their properties and if they cannot do that then they need to discuss with the citizens on a number of mechanisms through which the citizens can compromise.”

In response, army spokesman Gen. Lul Ruai admitted that it is too expensive for the government to carry out a compressive nationwide disarmament campaign.

“Whenever there is a political problem, the army always split along tribal lines and proper control and command systems are lost and as a result, some people would be dispersed and join their communities and others would armed civilians so that they have them in fights,” said Gen. Lul.

“Once we have political stability and having an army that is non-partisan, we will be in a position to close the loopholes and sources of civilians getting rearmed.”