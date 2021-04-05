5th April 2021
Armed men kill truck driver along Juba-Mundri road

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

 

One person has reportedly been killed and three others are missing after unknown bandits ambushed a UN truck on Mundri-Juba road on Sunday.

The former deputy governor of the defunct Amadi State, Manase Dobui said the conductor of the truck was also seriously wounded in the incident.

The deceased is identified as Mayaya Hassan, a 34-year-old driver from Burundi and the mechanic who injured is Mark Lotomi, a 38-year-old Kenyan.

He was driving a UN Man truck with registration number SSD 919 D, Mr. Dobui added.

“The incident occurred between Jambo and Buagyi, it was coming from Bahr el Ghazal towards Juba,” Dobui told Eye Radio from Mundri.

He said three other people are still missing while one vehicle was completely burnt to ashes.

two trucks but the other one completely burnt to ashes, that was the details.

It is not clear who carried out the attack, but Manase said they were armed people.

There have been reports of road ambushes along major highways in recent weeks, with travelers either killed or kidnapped.

