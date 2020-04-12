Armed robbery leaves one dead in Juba

A 30-year-old man was reportedly killed in an armed robbery at his house at Gudele Two in Juba last night.

According to an eyewitness, Robert Noaiy was shot dead at around 8:30 pm by three gunmen.

Betty Saida says the gunmen held the family at gunpoint as they demanded valuables, including cash and electronics.

One of the gunmen reportedly shot the young man at the door of his room from behind and told his follow gunman to pick a laptop which was on a table in the room.

“When this killing happened yesterday, I came over because we are close to each other. I saw the robbers, they were three. One of them wor white another silver and the other wore black clothes. The one wearing black was the one who took the laptop,” Saida narrated to Eye Radio on Sunday.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.