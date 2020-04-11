11th April 2020
Uganda discharges 3 COVID-19 patients

Published: 1 min ago

Three of Uganda’s 53 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital on Saturday after fully recovering from the deadly virus.

This is the first batch of recoveries for Uganda since the first case was confirmed over a month ago.

According to the Health Ministry, another 15 patients will also be discharged on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said government through the Ministry of Health has given assurance that the three have been treated well and have since been declared virus-free after several tests.

“You have no reason not to reintegrate them in their communities so they can resume normal life,” Rugunda said.

Uganda had 53 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths. Currently, the country has 50 confirmed cases after the release of the three patients.

In the region, Kenya has had 22 of its coronavirus cases recover but seven have died.

Rwanda has also had seven recoveries of its 118 confirmed cases.

Uganda discharges 3 COVID-19 patients

