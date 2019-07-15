Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road

More soldiers have been deployed along the Juba-Nimule road, the army spokesperson has said.

This comes after the latest deadly attack on travelers along the highway on Independence Day.

The UN radio quoted police spokesman as saying that two people were killed and another injured when gunmen opened fire on a passenger mini-van near Pageri.

“You know armed people have they own ways of launching a surprise attack and in this case they were targeting unarmed civilians, so they were targeting soft target,” Maj-Gen Lul Ruai told Eye Radio on Friday.

“But after that incident, we deployed security forces at strategic locations.”

Dozens of people have lost lives and vehicles torched along the road.