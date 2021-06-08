8th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Soldiers at the scene of the shooting in front of Eagle House at Bilpam, Juba on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | Credit | Maura Ajak

A senior military officer has been shot by his bodyguard at the SSPDF headquarters in Juba, the army spokesperson has confirmed.

the SSPDF Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Peter Dor, exchanged gunfire with his bodyguard on Tuesday morning at Bilpam.

Gen. Dor has reportedly been shot in the chest. He was later rushed to the hospital.

A video circulating online shows the unnamed bodyguard suspected of shooting the general bleeding profusely while lying on the ground.

He is said to be have been shot in the stomach, but alive. It is not clear why the two shot at each other.

“Just to confirm here, there was a shootout between Lt. General Peter Dor and his bodyguard. The reason for the shootout is unknown,” Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio.

The medical condition of the two men is currently not known.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 1

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Coronavirus taskforce threatens to shut down schools again 2

Coronavirus taskforce threatens to shut down schools again

Published Thursday, June 3, 2021

EES suspends aid activities in Torit over ‘monyomiji’ threats 3

EES suspends aid activities in Torit over ‘monyomiji’ threats

Published Thursday, June 3, 2021

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 4

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor 5

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor

Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

Published 3 mins ago

Riyadh asks Juba to name projects it can invest in

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio gets Coronavirus vaccines

Published 3 hours ago

Lakes condemns killing of aid workers

Published 3 hours ago

Education min echoes threats to send learners home over health protocol violations

Published 3 hours ago

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.