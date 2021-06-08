Education min echoes threats to send learners home over health protocol violations

The minister of General Education and Instruction has echoed Vice President Abdelbagi Ayii’s warning to close schools that are violating the covid-19 guidelines.

“Our children stayed at home for more than a year without education, and I do not wish to close any school,” Awut Deng, general education minister, told the media in Juba on Monday.

Last week, Ayii threatened schools of targeted closure if they do not not observe the health protocols as directed by the Covid-19 taskforce.

On 3 May, the ministry reopened schools after a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the reopening, the ministry recommended that all staff, learners, and visitors must wear must and have their temperature checked before entering the school compound.

But the taskforce says, some schools seem not to adhere to the wearing of facemasks, hand washing, social distancing and conducting temperature checks for the learners.

Ms Deng warned that it is about time the schools followed the directives.

“Regrettably, the government will be left with no option but to close down schools that do not comply with the advice of medical experts to protect our communities and our country,” she added.

The warning comes two days after the neighboring Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni sent learners home due to surge in covid-19 cases in the country.

Museveni also banned all gatherings inter-district travels and restricted flight from India that has become an epicenter for new covid-19 strains.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other Previous Post