8th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Gov’t revisits Malakal road construction plans

Gov’t revisits Malakal road construction plans

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Interior of a children's hospital that was looted and gutted during the civil war | Credit | BBC

The government says it has budgeted for the restoration and expansion of road networks in Malakal town, Upper Nile State.

In September 2011, the then state government and two construction companies signed an agreement to tarmac 38 of the 67 kilometers of roads within Malakal town. The estimated budget stood at $90 million for the 67 kilometers of roads.

But the project was not completed after the civil war broke out in December 2013. During the conflicts, much of the paved roads were wrecked and vandalized.

By the end of 2014, major infrastructures in the town of Malakal had been completely destroyed.

The national Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok, announced that they have budged for the repair works on several arterial roads and bridges in the Upper Nile state capital.

“We have now put down in our budget and plans so that we start doing something after all these destructions in the area,” Mijok told reporters.

For his part, the deputy governor of the state expressed optimism that the road networks will extend to the adjacent area.

James Tor Monybuny said the construction of the roads will make it easier for people to easily access healthcare, schools, markets, and other necessary services.

“Hopefully before the end of the year, we shall see tangible results in those areas. Peace dividends should be felt,” he added.

In January, the UN Mission in South Sudan said it has completed the rehabilitation of 205 kilometers road linking Malakal to Melut.

It maintained that in a country with just 400 kilometers of paved roadways, improving roads boosts communication, increases trade, jobs – and builds peace through linking communities.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 1

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Coronavirus taskforce threatens to shut down schools again 2

Coronavirus taskforce threatens to shut down schools again

Published Thursday, June 3, 2021

EES suspends aid activities in Torit over ‘monyomiji’ threats 3

EES suspends aid activities in Torit over ‘monyomiji’ threats

Published Thursday, June 3, 2021

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 4

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor 5

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor

Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

Published 55 mins ago

Riyadh asks Juba to name projects it can invest in

Published 3 hours ago

Yambio gets Coronavirus vaccines

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes condemns killing of aid workers

Published 4 hours ago

Education min echoes threats to send learners home over health protocol violations

Published 4 hours ago

Army general, his bodyguard shoot at each other

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.