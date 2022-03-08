At least 13 people killed in cattle raid in Duk County

At least thirteen people have been killed and ten others wounded in an attack at a cattle camp in Duk County of Jonglei State.



Noble Leek Goi, a community leader in the area confirmed this incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

He said some armed cattle raiders suspected to be from a neighboring community attacked a cattle camp in Duk Padiet Payam yesterday.

Leek said the 7 hours of fierce fighting started at noon shortly after the cattle were released for grazing.

Most of the 13 victims were men aged between 18 and 30 years old, among them a 65-year-old man.

Leek Goi who is the chairperson of Duk Youth in Jonglei State described to Eye Radio what happened.

“Yesterday in the afternoon around 12pm, there was an attack on a cattle camp in Duk County in a place called Duk Padiet payam,” Leeksaid.

“The fighting actually went on for almost 7 hours until the cattle were later recovered at 6pm by the youth and this fighting actually claimed the lives of 13 people from the side of Duk and then 10 people wounded.

“The attackers have been identified because some of them were actually killed in the incident and when the cattle were recovered, they were actually heading to the direction of Greater Pibor.

“They are suspected criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. The general situation in Duk is intense, people are in fear especially the women and children but this is the situation in which people are actually used to.”

Goi said there was not any sort of intervention from the state security forces.

He has called for the deployment of security forces along the border areas of Gadiang.

