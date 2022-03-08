8th March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   At least 13 people killed in cattle raid in Duk County

At least 13 people killed in cattle raid in Duk County

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 34 seconds ago

At least thirteen people have been killed and ten others wounded in an attack at a cattle camp in Duk County of Jonglei State.

Noble Leek Goi, a community leader in the area confirmed this incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

He said some armed cattle raiders suspected to be from a neighboring community attacked a cattle camp in Duk Padiet Payam yesterday.

Leek said the 7 hours of fierce fighting started at noon shortly after the cattle were released for grazing.

Most of the 13 victims were men aged between 18 and 30 years old, among them a 65-year-old man.

Leek Goi who is the chairperson of Duk Youth in Jonglei State described to Eye Radio what happened.

“Yesterday in the afternoon around 12pm, there was an attack on a cattle camp in Duk County in a place called Duk Padiet payam,” Leeksaid.

“The fighting actually went on for almost 7 hours until the cattle were later recovered at 6pm by the youth and this fighting actually claimed the lives of 13 people from the side of Duk and then 10 people wounded.

“The attackers have been identified because some of them were actually killed in the incident and when the cattle were recovered, they were actually heading to the direction of Greater Pibor.

“They are suspected criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. The general situation in Duk is intense, people are in fear especially the women and children but this is the situation in which people are actually used to.”

Goi said there was not any sort of intervention from the state security forces.

He has called for the deployment of security forces along the border areas of Gadiang.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba 1

Eye Radio’s editor abducted, drugged, dumped in Lologo area in Juba

Published Thursday, March 3, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau 2

Russia-Ukraine war: Juba stands with African group in UN Security Council, says Deng Dau

Published Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Makuei appeals for calm as gov’t promises to remove cattle from Magwi 3

Makuei appeals for calm as gov’t promises to remove cattle from Magwi

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

Kenya urges S. Sudan to fulfill its obligation in regional infrastructure dev’t 4

Kenya urges S. Sudan to fulfill its obligation in regional infrastructure dev’t

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages 5

NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages

Published Friday, March 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

At least 13 people killed in cattle raid in Duk County

Published 34 seconds ago

How mothers of children with Hydrocephalus face social rejection

Published 1 hour ago

22-year-old lady whose boyfriend ‘bit off her nose’ appeals for help

Published 1 hour ago

Abyei FM radio shutdown due to conflict in the area

Published 2 hours ago

VP Nyandeng urges women to empower themselves financially

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador to UN expresses concerns over security situation in S. Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.