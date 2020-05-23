23rd May 2020
Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. File photo/Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

The Office of the President has refuted social media claims that President Salva Kiir had been evacuated to Cairo for medical attention.

 

On Friday, rumors started circulating online alleging that the president had fallen sick and was rushed to Egypt for treatment.

The report claimed that Kiir had contracted the novel coronavirus while others said he had relocated from his residence in Amarat to Luri.

However, the Presidential Press Secretary has come out to dismiss the claims, saying the president is in his residence in Juba and that he has not contracted the Covid-19.

“Whatever that was said that the President was flown to Egypt, the President is here in Juba and he is in his residence and he is doing well,  he is very healthy,” Ateny told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“The President did not test positive for the Covid-19. These are all fabricated lies just made in an attempt to put the president in a disable position which is not true.”

Ateny Wek Ateny however says there were plans to relocate the first family to Luri–a private residence for the president.

“He did not relocate to Luri, it was a plan which is not done because this is what happens in other countries that leadership is evacuated to a place that is less congested. This is a normal thing which is done anywhere but because that place has no facilities that can be used by the president so the president continues to stay in his residence in Amarat.”

On Friday, the Office of the First Vice President also dismissed similar rumors claiming that Dr. Riek Machar and Defense Minister Angelina Teny were flown to the UK for treatment on Covid-19.

