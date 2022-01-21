Ateny Wek: US Senator’s description of Kiir & Machar “condescending & hostile”

The office of the President has criticized a US senator’s call for Salva Kiir and the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar to resign over leadership failure.

In an address to the US congress, dated January 6th, 2022, Patrick Leahy stated the two leaders were primarily to blame for fueling tensions and mobilizing support along ethnic lines.

Senator Leahy said the peace principals have failed their responsibility to invest in public infrastructure, basic services, and the institutions of a multi-party democracy.

He argued that, whereas Kiir and Machar had consistently failed to uphold their responsibilities to create the conditions for peace and prosperity, they have prioritized self-preservation and corruption over the needs of the people they represent.

He went on to say, the leaders have acted in bad faith in the implementation of cease fire and peace agreements, and have betrayed the cause of freedom, resulting in the loss of millions of lives.

This, senator Leahy said, has made the country remain divided, violent, and impoverished, with the Parliament he described as nothing more than a hand-picked rubber stamp.

Besides, Leahy said, South Sudan has not held an election since its independence and the current leaders were appointed or installed through transitional arrangements based on peace agreements.

According to him, time has run out for President Kiir and First Vice President Machar and the patience of the South Sudanese including tolerance of the international community.

He said this is because the two principals have squandered and abused their authority for far too long.

Leahy, previously describing Kiir and Machar as “disgrace and greedy” leaders, told the Congress they should be well-advised to stand aside.

In response, the Press Secretary in the President’s office, Ateny Wek Ateny describes Patrick Leah’s statement as condescending and aggressive.

Ateny accuses the US Senator of relying on information provided by some members of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action, a group that demanded for resignation of President Salva Kiir and his cabinet in September 2021.

“Senator Leahy’s statement shows beyond doubt that he has relied in his judement on a one-side narrative provided to him by the PCCA”, Ateny told the media in Juba on Friday.

Leahy has also blamed President Kiir and Vice President Machar over lack of civic space.

He said the leaders have a duty to provide the political and civic space for their people to exercise their rights of free expression, association, and assembly, and to petition for free and fair elections and for honest and competent governance.

But Leahy said they have jailed activists, Kuel Aguer Kuel, Pastor Abraham Chol Maketh, Malik Angok, and Fadhia Ngor for their peaceful advocacy.

He further said several civil society activists he named including Rajab Mohandis, Wani Michael, Joseph Akol Makeer, and Jame David Kolok are on the run for the same reason and their assets also frozen.

He pointed out that the regime has targeted advocacy organizations besides the PCCA include the Organization for Responsive Governance, the Okay Africa Foundation, and the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance.

Leahy stressed to the congress that these individuals and organizations deserve and need support of the US government.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Public university lecturers the lowest paid in the region-Akec Previous Post