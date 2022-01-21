Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

The Minister General Education Awut Deng Acuil has accused Western Equatoria Governor of misappropriating a conditional money transfer meant to improve education in the state.

Her statement comes after Western Equatoria State Education Minister complained Governor Alfred Futuyo over stepped her mandate.

A week ago, Governor Futuyo announced the allocation of 100 million South Sudanese pounds in support of education programs in the state.

According to the order, the cash would be disbursed in two phases with each county receiving 5 million SSP monthly.

Futuyo directed each county that out of the 10 million, four million SSP should be used for paying salaries of the teachers and the rest to cater for operational costs.

The order stated that a teacher will be paid 10,000 SSP per month.

A day after issuing the order, Futuyo was publicly seen distributing bundles of money to the commissioners of each of the ten counties in the state.

Each commissioner was reportedly given 10 million SSP.

However, Western Equatoria State Minister of Education, Grace Apollo Musa claimed Futuyo sidelined her ministry in the process.

“I am not even aware. I just saw the money on social media how he was distributing it. During the meeting I was not with him because he did not include me I decided not to be part of that because I was not part not part of the distribution also” Grace explained to Eye Radio.

The money was allegedly an allocation by the government in Juba for teacher’s welfare across to the 10 states and the three administrative areas.

However, the National Ministry of General Education has not publicly revealed how much was transferred to the States.

But unconfirmed report suggests that the state received over 200 million South Sudanese pounds to pay teachers’ salaries for the months of July, August and September.

Part of the money is to cover the operation costs for primary and secondary schools in the state.

But the national Minister of General Education Awut Deng Acuil insisted Governor Alfred Futuyo has misused the money.

“That Money was sent by the National Ministry of General Education and Instruction to pay teachers’ salaries in primary and secondary for the months of July, August and September and to cover operation cost for primary and secondary schools. This was not a donation to counties as noted by the Governor” Acuil said in a press conference in Juba on Friday.

Western Equatoria State Deputy Governor Kennedy Ganiko distanced himself from the mater.

“Since October, November, December and this is January now we have never sat. I told him this is a new year let us sit and come out with plans and strategies he will accept and say yes let us sit but till date”, Mr. Ganniko claims.

But Futuyo’s press secretary, Digi was quoted as saying;

“The governor has tried to call for extra ordinary council of ministers to discuss some important matters of the state but the ministers do not show up.”