AU Security Council in Juba to assess the progress of peace agreement

A delegation of the African Union Peace and Security Council is in Juba to assess the progress and challenges in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The visit is also aimed at gathering first-hand information regarding the political, security, economic and humanitarian situation in the country.

According to Kenya’s permanent representative to the African Union who also heads the delegation, the information gathered in the three days field visit will be critical in informing the next steps to be taken by the AU in order to facilitate a successful transition in South Sudan.

Speaking upon arrival at Juba International Airport, Kenya’s permanent representative to the African Union, Ambassador Jean Kamau, says they are expected to meet with various stakeholders in the country.

“It is the sixth visit by the Peace and Security Council to come and review the peace process here in South Sudan. To assess the achievement which has been made, look at the challenges and really provide solidarity and support to the people of South Sudan,” Ambassador Kamau said.

“We will be here for three days. We will talk to a cross section of stakeholders from government, from civil society, political parties, and some of the development partners just to get a sense of how the peace process is going, where are the challenges and how can the peace and Security Council and indeed African Union continue to work and support South Sudan.”

The delegation is expected to hold consultations with representatives of the peace government and all other relevant stakeholders that include political parties, civil society and African Diplomatic Community.

Others are the representatives of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, the United Nation, the European Union and other development partners in South Sudan.

The Delegation will also visit Rajaf Training Center.

The AU peace and Security Council visit coincides with the two years anniversary since the formation of the unity government.

In February 2020, President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree appointing Dr. Riek Machar and other vice presidents which marked the beginning of the three-year transitional period.

According to the implementation matrix of the peace deal, many provisions should have been implemented by now.

But nearly two years after the presidency and the cabinet were formed, the unified army is not yet deployed as their graduation has been postponed several times.

Most of the ambitious reforms have not also been initiated or completed.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter