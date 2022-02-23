23rd February 2022
You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   'Calm returns' to Mayendit and Leer Counties, Authority says

‘Calm returns’ to Mayendit and Leer Counties, Authority says

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 17 seconds ago

Some of civilians displaced by last week clashes in Mayendit County of Unity State - courtesy

Calm has been restored in Mayendit and Leer Counties after last week deadly inter-communal clashes that left 23 people killed and 24 others wounded, the State Minister of Information has said.

The fighting was allegedly triggered when a group of armed youth from neighboring Leer County attacked Rub-nor and Tut-Nyang villages.

The two separate clashes left 23 people dead, eighteen from the attackers and 5 from Rub-nor.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Unity State Minister of Information says calm has been restored.

Mr. David Gai stated that the rival communities have agreed to dialogue to solve their differences.

“There were clashes between Mayendit and Leer Counties in the southern part of the state and as per now the situation is calm, there is no security threat in the area and people also have gone back home,” Gai told Eye Radio.

“We also learnt that the two communities will soon sit down and address the issue.”

23rd February 2022

