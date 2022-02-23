Upper house forms committee to study security reports on Unity, Ruweng

Governor Nguen Monytuel and Ruweng Chief Administrator, Peter Daau Chopkuer appeared before the Council of States after they were summoned over insecurity in their area.

The Governors of Jonglei, Western Equatoria, and Warrap states, and the chief of administrators of Abyei, and Pibor, were also supposed to appear before the upper house on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the Information Committee in the Council of State, Josephine Nakura says the committee has fifteen days to study the report.

Nakura says most of the incidents are related to cattle-raid and revenge killing.

“The report was not good concerning insecurity in these two areas. The issue mentioned in the report is mainly cattle raiding and revenge killings,” Nakura told Eye Radio.

“I encourage the leaders not compiling the security report to grow and escalate. Let them be ready to address the insecurity issue. The committee will report the matter after two weeks.”

Last week, 17 people were killed in revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area.