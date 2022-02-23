Upper house forms committee to study security reports on Unity, Ruweng

The Council of State has formed a committee to study reports presented by the Governor of Unity State and the Chief Administrator of the Ruweng on the insecurity in their respective area.
Governor Nguen Monytuel and Ruweng Chief Administrator, Peter Daau Chopkuer appeared before the Council of States after they were summoned over insecurity in their area.
The Governors of Jonglei, Western Equatoria, and Warrap states, and the chief of administrators of Abyei, and Pibor, were also supposed to appear before the upper house on Tuesday.
The Chairperson of the Information Committee in the Council of State, Josephine Nakura says the committee has fifteen days to study the report.
Nakura says most of the incidents are related to cattle-raid and revenge killing.
“The report was not good concerning insecurity in these two areas. The issue mentioned in the report is mainly cattle raiding and revenge killings,” Nakura told Eye Radio.
“I encourage the leaders not compiling the security report to grow and escalate. Let them be ready to address the insecurity issue. The committee will report the matter after two weeks.”
Last week, 17 people were killed in revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area.
Published 27 mins ago
Published 43 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.