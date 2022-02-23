23rd February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Upper house forms committee to study security reports on Unity, Ruweng

Upper house forms committee to study security reports on Unity, Ruweng

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 27 mins ago

Counties in South Sudan

The Council of State has formed a committee to study reports presented by the Governor of Unity State and the Chief Administrator of the Ruweng on the insecurity in their respective area.

Governor Nguen Monytuel and Ruweng Chief Administrator, Peter Daau Chopkuer appeared before the Council of States after they were summoned over insecurity in their area.

The Governors of Jonglei, Western Equatoria, and Warrap states, and the chief of administrators of Abyei, and Pibor, were also supposed to appear before the upper house on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the Information Committee in the Council of State, Josephine Nakura says the committee has fifteen days to study the report.

Nakura says most of the incidents are related to cattle-raid and revenge killing.

“The report was not good concerning insecurity in these two areas. The issue mentioned in the report is mainly cattle raiding and revenge killings,” Nakura told Eye Radio.

“I encourage the leaders not compiling the security report to grow and escalate. Let them be ready to address the insecurity issue. The committee will report the matter after two weeks.”

Last week, 17 people were killed in revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
INTERVIEW: Why it took Azande 117yrs to restore the Kingdom after British killed Gbudue 1

INTERVIEW: Why it took Azande 117yrs to restore the Kingdom after British killed Gbudue

Published Thursday, February 17, 2022

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan 2

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, February 19, 2022

EU launches project worth €208M to support development in S. Sudan 3

EU launches project worth €208M to support development in S. Sudan

Published Thursday, February 17, 2022

Broke Elections Commission faces eviction over $540,000 rent arrears 4

Broke Elections Commission faces eviction over $540,000 rent arrears

Published Friday, February 18, 2022

President Kiir fires Lakes’ Rumbek Center Commissioner 5

President Kiir fires Lakes’ Rumbek Center Commissioner

Published Thursday, February 17, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper house forms committee to study security reports on Unity, Ruweng

Published 27 mins ago

‘Calm returns’ to Mayendit and Leer Counties, Authority says

Published 43 mins ago

AU Security Council in Juba to assess the progress of peace agreement

Published 2 hours ago

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published 7 hours ago

Juba Mayor in Kenya to learn market’s best practices

Published 7 hours ago

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.