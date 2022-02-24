You are here: Home | Uncategorized | CES authorities searching for man suspected in crime spree
Authorities in Central Equatoria State are looking for a man who has been terrorizing Boda-boda riders in the capital Juba.
The prime suspect on the run was identified only as Abraham.
In January this year, motorists in Juba held a protest over what they described as unnecessary fines and security intimidation.
After the protest, the state authority pledged to remove security personnel from the boda-boda association office.
The state government ordered for a registration of all Boda-boda riders in the city.
Moro Isaac Jenesio, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement says some of the suspects are on the run.
“We found that the issue of boda-boda harassment is an organized crime. So we worked very hard and found that some of the people involved are people who have been either in the security apparatus setup before or they are still there up to now,” Isaac said.
“Of course, a warrant of arrest was issued that was our resolution and we wrote to military justice. Military justice also issued a warrant of arrest and they are on the run.”
Minister Moro Isaac Jenesio was speaking during an interactive session with the media in Juba yesterday.
