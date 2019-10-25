Australian police crack down on delinquent youth

Over 50 youth of South Sudanese origin have reportedly been arrested by police in Australia at the weekend.

The Victorian State police rounded up the young men accused of committing various crimes – mostly in Melbourne.

They are between the ages of 13 and 21.

Most of them were arrested and charged in relation to home invasion and theft offences

The police launched a three-day crackdown amid rising concerns that the out-of-control youth are terrorizing Victoria.

Detectives reportedly raided properties across Victoria where they handcuffed young South Sudanese in ten residential areas in Victoria.

Following arrests, most of the young men were accused and charged with carjacking, aggravated burglary, robbery and vehicle crime that police say are linked to “serious offense” under the Australian laws.

Several youths were remanded in custody while others were granted conditional bail.

The Australian police say the intention of the crackdown was to disrupt high-harm and youth gang activities.

“This is a concerted effort on persons of interest and us holding them to account before the courts in relation to their offenses,” Victoria Police Commander Tim Hansen told the Australian press.

“My message to cohorts that are out there, if you continue to commit serious crimes of harm, we will find you and we will be breathing down on your neck at every move. You are on our radar, and your day in court will come.”

A South Sudanese community leader in Victoria said most of those arrested and relocated from their homes and living in isolated groups.

He said more than 300 South Sudanese youth are in detention within Australia charged with different crimes.