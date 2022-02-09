9th February 2022
Authorities arrest 25 suspected bandits in Piji County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Armed youth walk through Lekuangole, a village in South Sudan’s Pibor region. Photo: AFP

Security personnel have arrested 25 armed youth suspected to have been terrorizing fishermen at the Jonglei Canal in Piji County.

According to the Commissioner of Piji, joint forces from Malakal town of Upper Nile State and the County headquarters launched a crackdown on the suspected criminal youth yesterday morning.

Nyok Malual alleged that the individuals he didn’t name are at the ages of 17 years old and above.

Malual said the armed youth were apprehended with Ak47s and other fire arms.

“The police and other organized forces at the Canal arrested armed youth with their leaders because they are terrorizing people there”, Malual told Eye Radio.

Canal-Pigi is situated within the Eastern Plains of Jonglei where the resident’s livelihoods depend on the cultivation of sorghum, livestock and fishing.

9th February 2022

