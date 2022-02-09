9th February 2022
Civil servants renew protest over unpaid arrears in Bor Town

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Civil servants protesting in Bor Town of Jonglei State in December last year. Photo credit: Curtesy

Public sector employees in Bor town, Jonglei State have staged renewed protest over unpaid allowances by the state government.

The workers are demanding the government to return what they called withdrawn allowance.

In a press release seen by Eye Radio, the public workers claimed Jonglei state governor, Denay Chagor, issued an order diverting their allowances to the state security sector.

They are also demanding for the full payment of their October salary together with what they term as general allowance.

The civil servants also want the immediate release of the Chairperson of the Teacher’s Union Steering Committee Mr. Matiop Ruben who was allegedly arrested by the state national security organs.

Although their demands were met last year, the civil servants still want an assurance from the state government for the payment of their outstanding arrears.

This, Garang Goch, a civil society activist, said has caused unrest in the state as hundreds gathered at the state secretariats’ office to present their demands.

Today, the governor of Jonglei state ordered the withdrawal of the allowances that were added. This is the issue that is causing the unrest in the whole of Bor Town”, Garang Goch spoke to Eye Radio from Bor Town on Wednesday.

Last year, hundreds of civil servants including teachers blocked the air strip in Bor, demanding execution of the 100 percent salary increment and other outstanding arrears.

Their demands were in line with the 100 percent salary increment President Kiir ordered in July for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

However, the state government resolve the matter and paid their salaries on the Christmas eve. But the civil servants said the payment did not cover their allowance.

The state government is yet to comment on the renewed protests.

